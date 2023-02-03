Rational Advisors LLC Sells 377 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after buying an additional 375,900 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.41. 3,536,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194,500. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.91. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

