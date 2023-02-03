Rational Advisors LLC Sells 2,304 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOO stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $382.59. 1,634,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,014. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

