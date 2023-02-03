Rational Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in RH by 9.3% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,989 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in RH by 26.7% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in RH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in RH by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $37,769.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,152.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,299,175. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.27. 167,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.45. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $441.67.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. Analysts predict that RH will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on RH from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.81.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

