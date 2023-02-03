Rational Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $233.59. 262,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,845. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,023 shares of company stock worth $9,293,587. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.