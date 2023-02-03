Rational Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after purchasing an additional 749,660 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after acquiring an additional 285,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 118.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,921,000 after acquiring an additional 266,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.3 %

NOC stock traded up $10.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $451.17. 373,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,660. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $367.00 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

