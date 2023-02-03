Rational Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,203 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at KBR
In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
KBR Trading Up 0.2 %
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.
See Also
