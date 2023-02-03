Rational Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $384.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

