Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 744 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sempra by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 303,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sempra by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 201,853 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Sempra Trading Down 3.5 %

Sempra stock traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.42. 217,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,617. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.75 and its 200-day moving average is $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.