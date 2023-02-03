Rarible Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $328,709.24 (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Rarible token can now be bought for $2.28 or 0.00009723 BTC on exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $32.86 million and $328,709.24 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rarible

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

