Radix (XRD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $681,736.56

Radix (XRD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Radix has a total market capitalization of $302.39 million and approximately $681,736.56 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radix has traded up 44.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,039,903,987 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

