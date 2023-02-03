Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY23 guidance to $8.40 to $9.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.40-$9.00 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.29. 582,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.87. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.