Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.62. 112,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,378. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

