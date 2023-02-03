Quantum (QUA) 1-Day Volume Tops $181,018.11

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Quantum has a market cap of $5,602.65 and approximately $181,018.11 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00048042 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029323 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00220312 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002784 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,051.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

