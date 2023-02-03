Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Quantum has a market cap of $5,602.25 and $181,086.24 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,051.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

