Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 2,990 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,944,000 after buying an additional 117,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,506,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ares Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,150,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,254,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $84.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $86.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.09, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Ares Management

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 148,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $11,931,215.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 751,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,158,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 148,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $11,931,215.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 751,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,158,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $895,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,829,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,933,992.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and sold 922,908 shares valued at $75,009,142. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.