Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

Insider Activity

International Business Machines Price Performance

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $136.39 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

