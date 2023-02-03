Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $824,000 Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 744.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 1,423.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in US Foods by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of USFD opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet raised US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on US Foods from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,492.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,164. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.