Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $781,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Roku by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Roku by 615.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth $42,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Shares of ROKU opened at $65.47 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $177.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

