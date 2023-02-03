Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $740,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,119 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after buying an additional 338,875 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

