Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $681,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 123.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3,862.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 35.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $282.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.11. The company has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $282.56.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.32.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.