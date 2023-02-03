Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 52.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on THO. StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

THOR Industries stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

