Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SON. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $62.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

