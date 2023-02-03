Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 815 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,206 shares of company stock worth $691,066. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average is $75.89.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 124.97% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

