Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 1,149 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $337.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $344.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.84. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.42.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.