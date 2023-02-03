Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 1,149 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
NYSE:PH opened at $337.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $344.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.84. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on PH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.42.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.
