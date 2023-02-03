Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 613 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DFS opened at $117.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.57.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

