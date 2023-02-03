QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7-9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion. QUALCOMM also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.05-$2.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.85. 17,225,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,961,654. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.92. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.46.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,484,000 after purchasing an additional 215,229 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $846,699,000 after acquiring an additional 175,098 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

