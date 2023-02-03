QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 3.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,553,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $184.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

