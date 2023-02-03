Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $284.30 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.72 or 0.00011559 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $284.30 million and approximately $49.82 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.12 or 0.06969505 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00089557 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00029984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00061565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00024615 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,520,156 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

