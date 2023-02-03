Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $106.97 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $139.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,967,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,131,000 after purchasing an additional 321,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Qorvo by 3.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,160,000 after purchasing an additional 64,123 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Stories

