Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.70.

QRVO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.45. 271,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,148. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average is $94.56. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $139.35.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

