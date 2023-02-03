Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Amdocs Limited Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amdocs in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amdocs’ current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amdocs Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

DOX opened at $94.26 on Friday. Amdocs has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Amdocs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.