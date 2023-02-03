PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.55.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $132.31 on Thursday. PTC has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $1,004,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,854,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,241,615.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 477,488 shares of company stock valued at $58,613,618. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,237,000. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after buying an additional 358,134 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.