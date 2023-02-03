Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 89.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

