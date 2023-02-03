Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FPLPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLPF opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $2.32.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.