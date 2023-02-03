Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Down 5.5%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.36 and last traded at $53.42. Approximately 118,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 525,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.80.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 3,036.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $280,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,837 in the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Prothena by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Prothena by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

