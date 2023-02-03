ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Shares Purchased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) by 459.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,558 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 3.94% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ worth $19,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QID. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 125.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QID traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,158,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,792,411. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

