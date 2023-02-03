ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Up to $27.34

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.34, but opened at $28.15. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 349,324 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 989.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

