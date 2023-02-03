ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.07

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.07 and traded as high as $31.98. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 729,624 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Down 9.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGQ. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 197,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 393.5% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 47,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 38,178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 154.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 95,546 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 972.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 29,314 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

