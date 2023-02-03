ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Shares Up 1.7%

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.01 and last traded at $34.86. 2,121 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter.

