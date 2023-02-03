PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Trading Up 4.8%

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 2,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on PropertyGuru in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
PropertyGuru Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRU. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its holdings in PropertyGuru by 465.6% during the third quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 288,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 237,479 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PropertyGuru
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
