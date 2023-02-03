Prometeus Market Capitalization Tops $93.42 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $4.85 or 0.00020536 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $93.42 million and $187,527.26 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

