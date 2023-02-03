Prom (PROM) Price Tops $4.84 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Prom has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $4.84 or 0.00020668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $88.27 million and $2.22 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029459 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019283 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00222711 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.80055817 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,513,301.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

