Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Trading Down 5%

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating) dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 73,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Profound Medical Stock Down 5.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.95.
Insider Activity at Profound Medical
In other news, Director Arun Menawat Dr. bought 13,000 shares of Profound Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,020.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 425,296 shares in the company, valued at C$4,515,357.42.
Profound Medical Company Profile
Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
