Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of PDEX stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $62.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.89.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 16.75%.
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
