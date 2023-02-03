Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $62.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.89.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.