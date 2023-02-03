Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 81.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $231.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

