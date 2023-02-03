Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $482,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,627 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.3 %

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

GPC opened at $170.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $187.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

