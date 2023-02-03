Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $401,000 Position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFST. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 33.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.82. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BFST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

