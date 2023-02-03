Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 537 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 33.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 27.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 66.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

Fastenal Price Performance

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Stories

