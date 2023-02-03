Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.09. The company has a market cap of $240.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

