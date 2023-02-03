Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 404.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Republic Services Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

